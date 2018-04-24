Image copyright Family handout Image caption Harry Holroyd had completed thousands of dives, his family said

A diver who died after getting into difficulties in England's deepest lake has been named.

Harry Holroyd, 67, was swimming towards a marker buoy, in Wastwater in the Lake District, accompanied by a diving student, when he got into trouble.

The father of three, from Pleasington, East Lancashire, was readying for his first dive of the day on Saturday and had not started a descent.

He was a "natural and generous teacher", his family said.

Mr Holroyd, who was known as Mike, worked as a vet in the Blackburn area but had more than 25 years diving experience, progressing to first class diver and advanced instructor level.

His family described him as someone "who enthused at supporting the development of others" and would be "sorely missed".

Image caption Wastwater, owned by the National Trust, is England's deepest lake

They thanked members of the emergency services and two divers who assisted the rescue effort.

Wasdale Mountain Rescue Service had initially reported Mr Holroyd had been brought to the surface by other divers.

Wastwater, situated near Scafell Pike, is three miles (4.8km) long and 260ft (80m) deep.