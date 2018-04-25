Image copyright Twitter Image caption Matt Campbell, on the right, was running his second marathon in two weeks

The prime minister has paid tribute to the chef who died during the London Marathon.

MasterChef semi-finalist Matt Campbell collapsed at the 22.5 mile mark of Sunday's race.

Theresa May told MPs: "I'm sure members across the House would want to join me in offering condolences to his family and friends."

The marathon's event director, Hugh Brasher, said his death was "absolutely tragic".

The 29-year-old from Kendal, Cumbria was running to raise money for the Brathay Trust, which is based in the county.

Image copyright Masterchef Image caption Matt Campbell began his career working in Michelin-starred restaurants

More than £162,000 has so far been donated to the charity from more than 12,760 donations.

Thousands of people have also pledged to "finish" Mr Campbell's remaining 3.7 miles.

The running community was trying to "show some solidarity" and do "something positive" for the charity he supported, Mr Brasher said.

This year's marathon was officially the hottest on record, with temperatures reaching 24.1C (73.3F), according to the Met Office.

Provisional figures indicate 110 runners required hospital treatment, compared with 2011 when temperatures reached 22C and 104 were taken to hospital, Mr Brasher said.