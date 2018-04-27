Image copyright Family photograph Image caption Christopher Peck's family said he was two weeks into an 18-week trip

A man has lost a leg in a motorbike crash while on holiday in Brazil.

Christopher Peck, 34, from Workington, Cumbria was involved in a head-on crash with a drunk driver, his family said.

The keen motorcyclist has life-threatening injuries and his left leg has been amputated, they said.

His sister, Natalie Taylor, from Cockermouth, said he had taken out three insurance policies to be "well covered" but all three were "trying not to pay for this".

"We have a huge fight on our hands, but not the time to wait, he needs treatment now," she said.

The family said they only found out about the accident on 20 April through a hostel owner Mr Peck mentioned before he lost consciousness.

This man was contacted by the Brazilian authorities and in turn called relatives in the UK, who informed a local police officer, who notified told the family.

Christopher Peck has had an operation to remove the rest of his left leg

Mr Peck has broken ribs and a fractured femur and has been put into an induced coma.

He needs to be transferred to a different hospital with better facilities, his sister said.

Two JustGiving crowdfunding pages have been set up to pay for his medical bills.