Image copyright Twitter Image caption Matt Campbell, on the right, was running his second marathon in two weeks

Runners in London are to "finish" the marathon in honour of the chef who collapsed at the 22.5 mile mark.

Matt Campbell, from Kendal in Cumbria, was semi-finalist on BBC's MasterChef: the Professionals in 2017.

He was raising money for the Brathay Trust, and donations have been pouring in, with the current total hitting £286,681 - his target was £2,500.

A "Finish for Matt" Facebook page has been set up, with thousands pledging to run the 3.7 miles he was unable to.

Image copyright Masterchef Image caption Those paying tribute to Matt Campbell have included the Prime Minister

In London, a group of runners are about to set off from Shadwell, and follow the rest of the marathon course on the pavement.

On Thursday more than 500 people - including local chefs and the MP Tim Farron - joined Mr Campbell's family in the Lake District to run or walk the distance in his honour.