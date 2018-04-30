Image caption Labour MP John Woodcock said he has not yet been notified of any date for a hearing

An MP has said he "does not accept" claims he sent inappropriate messages to a former female member of staff.

Barrow and Furness MP John Woodcock said he was told in December that the complaint was being referred as a potential breach of the Labour Party's policy on sexual harassment.

The Mirror reported that the aide felt uncomfortable and left her job.

A Labour Party spokesperson said the party takes complaints of harassment "extremely seriously".

The Labour Co-operative MP said the complaint had been referred to Labour's national constitutional committee.

"I do not accept this but know the complaint must be thoroughly and fairly investigated," he said.

Mr Woodcock said he has only spoken "in the light of newspaper stories" to make the situation clear to his constituents.

He said: "I have not yet been notified of any date for a hearing and was following the party's guidance that the process should remain confidential to reassure potential victims that they could make complaints without being exposed to unwelcome publicity.

"Therefore I do not intend to discuss details of the issue ahead of any hearing."

A Labour Party spokesperson said "all allegations are fully investigated" and any disciplinary action is "taken in line with the party's rule book and procedures".