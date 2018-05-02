Image copyright Family photograph Image caption Christopher Peck's family said he was two weeks into an 18-week trip

The family of a man who lost a leg in a motorbike crash on holiday in Brazil say his insurance companies are "trying not to pay" his medical bills.

Christopher Peck, 34, from Workington, Cumbria was hurt in a head-on crash.

His bank Halifax said his claim had not been declined and was still under consideration.

Travel insurance firm World Nomads, with whom he had a second policy, said it highlighted "very" clearly it did not cover motorbike touring.

"Regrettably not every situation can be insured," a spokesman said.

"World Nomads implores everyone to read the policy papers before choosing a travel insurance product to make sure they are covered for what they think they are."

The company had offered support, advice and access to services not usually available to the general public, he added.

Halifax Bank said data protection laws prevented it from discussing Mr Peck's cover further.

Image copyright Family photograph Image caption Christopher Peck has had an operation to remove the rest of his left leg

Mr Peck's sister, Natalie Taylor, from Cockermouth, said he had life-threatening injuries and needed to be transferred to a different hospital with better facilities.

'Huge fight'

Halifax Bank had offered to pay for the flight and 24 hours of medical care, she said.

However, the second hospital would not take him until the entire cost of his treatment was covered.

Her brother was "well covered" with insurance but the companies were "trying not to pay", she said.

"We have a huge fight on our hands, but not the time to wait, he needs treatment now," Ms Taylor said.

Mr Peck has broken ribs, a fractured femur and hip, brain swelling and has been in a coma.

A JustGiving crowdfunding page set up to pay for his medical bills has raised over £43,000.