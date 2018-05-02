Image copyright Family photograph Image caption Christopher Peck had his left leg amputated after an infection spread

A motorbike rider involved in a head-on crash while on holiday in Brazil has died.

Christopher Peck, from Workington, Cumbria, was two weeks into an 18-week trip.

The 34-year-old had been in a coma after having his left leg amputated and suffering broken ribs, a fractured femur and hip, and brain swelling.

A crowdfunding page had been set up to pay his medical bills after problems with his insurance policies.

The fund had raised more than £43,000.

Confirming his death, Mr Peck's sister, Natalie Taylor, said he had been in a crash with a drunk driver.

After suffering life-threatening injuries, he needed to be transferred to a different hospital with better facilities, she told the BBC.

However, she said Mr Peck's insurance companies had been "trying not to pay" his medical bills.

Image copyright Family photograph Image caption Mr Peck had planned to ride across South America

His bank, Halifax, said his claim had not been declined and was still under consideration, while travel insurance firm World Nomads, with whom he had a second policy, said it highlighted "very" clearly it did not cover motorbike touring.

The family said they only found out about the accident on 20 April through a hostel owner Mr Peck mentioned before he lost consciousness.

This man was contacted by the Brazilian authorities and in turn called relatives in the UK, who informed a local police officer, who notified told the family.