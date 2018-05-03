Whitehaven lamp-post fatal car crash pair named
- 3 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two men killed when their car left the road and crashed into a lamp-post have been named.
Stephen Chambers, 30, of Whitehaven and 28-year-old Michael Henderson of Egremont were in a silver Vauxhall Astra that left New Road in Whitehaven.
The two men were pronounced dead at the scene on Tuesday evening, Cumbria Police said.
The force has appealed for anyone who saw the car in the area prior to the crash to come forward.