Two men killed when their car left the road and crashed into a lamp-post have been named.

Stephen Chambers, 30, of Whitehaven and 28-year-old Michael Henderson of Egremont were in a silver Vauxhall Astra that left New Road in Whitehaven.

The two men were pronounced dead at the scene on Tuesday evening, Cumbria Police said.

The force has appealed for anyone who saw the car in the area prior to the crash to come forward.