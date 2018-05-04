Image caption The count took place at Carlisle City Council

Carlisle City Council remains a hung council after none of the parties gained enough seats for a majority.

Only one of the 17 seats contested changed hands - the Yewdale ward which went from Labour to the Conservatives.

This brings the Tory tally to 21, while Labour - which has been running the council - remains the largest party with 25 seats out of 52.

There was no change to the number of Lib Dem seats, which stands at one, and there are four Independents.

Voting has also taken place for South Lakeland District Council, with the result expected to be announced at about 18:00 BST on Friday.