Image caption Notley pleaded guilty at Carlisle Crown Court to perverting the course of justice

A driver who broke the speed limit then sent "hoax" photos of his van in a bid to evade justice has been jailed.

Jordan Notley falsely stated his vehicle was "off the road" after it was caught on camera in Cumbria speeding on two occasions.

He also sent altered images of his van saying they did not match the camera's.

The 23-year-old, of Craigievar Wynd, Edinburgh, was jailed for six months after admitting acts intended to pervert the course of justice.

Carlisle Crown Court was told Notley was sent official forms and asked to state who was driving the van both on 16 December 2016 and 8 April 2017 after it was caught speeding near Carlisle then at Krikby Thore.

After he submitted the false documents, suspicions were raised and what was described in court as "careful detective work" exposed the scam.

Judge James Adkin said: "The rules of the road apply to everybody. You are not excluded from that group."