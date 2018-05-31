Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption (L-R) Chevonne Benson, William Bowman and Claire Strong all abused patients with dementia

A report detailing "systematic failings" at a care home where three workers were jailed for abusing residents was held back for two years, it has emerged.

Cumbria Safeguarding Adults Board (CSAB) launched the probe in 2015 into events at Penrith's Beacon Edge.

The subsequent report was completed in March 2016.

It has now been made public, with the board having delayed it until "all recommendations had been actioned".

The probe questioned Bupa, which ran the home until October 2017, as well as a number of agencies associated with it.

It followed the jailing in 2014 of William Bowman, Chevonne Benson and Claire Strong, who admitted multiple counts of ill-treating residents with dementia.

The report, published on Thursday, found "systematic failings" in the home's management.

The investigation found that during 2013, when Bowman, Benson and Strong were employed at the home, almost half of the patients "did not live in a safe, secure or pleasant environment" and at least 15 were "harmed and exposed to physical assaults, disrespectful language and behaviour".

Despite considerable professional input and scrutiny resulting in promises of change, there were no substantive improvements, and neither Bupa's in-house training nor the training provided by health professionals made a difference to practice, the report found.

Jeanette McDiarmid, independent chair of CSAB, said the report made it clear that Bowman, Benson and Strong "abused and neglected residents".

"But clearly there was failings from all the organisations involved about the practises, about the governance and the quality assurance practises that were in place at that time," she added.

She said the "practices that are now in place by all the partners that are involved in safeguarding adults across Cumbria are much more robust".

Recommendations from the report included "more robust and effective" scrutiny of care home providers and greater collaboration between safeguarding partners with regular meetings to share information and plan interventions.

The review described it as "regrettable" that Bupa's contribution had been "partial", and the company had responded "belatedly and erratically to requests for information and clarifications".

CSAB said it would write an open letter to Bupa, expressing concern about its "circumscribed responses to the questions raised by this review", and asking it to "account for changes which will be instigated as a result".

Bupa has been approached for comment.

Beacon Edge closed as a care home in February.