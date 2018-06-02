Cumbria

Swimmer dies after being pulled from Ormsgill Reservoir

  • 2 June 2018
Ormsgill Reservoir Image copyright Google
Image caption The reservoir is popular with local anglers

A swimmer has died after being pulled from a Lake District reservoir.

The 36-year-old was seen with two other people in Ormsgill Reservoir, Barrow, when emergency services were called just after 18:00 BST on Friday.

He was taken to Furness General Hospital, but was later pronounced dead. A 45-year-old man was also treated, Cumbria Police said.

The death of the man, from Kendal, was not being treated as suspicious, a force spokesman said.

Ormsgill Reservoir, which covers an area of about 25 acres (10 hectares), is popular with local anglers.

