Lorraine Shepherd death: Carlisle man released
A man arrested on suspicion of murder after the sudden death of a 64-year-old woman in Cumbria has been released with no further action, police have said.
Officers were contacted by paramedics late on Thursday after Lorraine Shepherd was found at a house on Carlisle's Cant Crescent.
Cumbria Police initially said the death was being treated as unexplained.
Tests have now confirmed the death was not suspicious and a 31-year-old Carlisle man has been released.