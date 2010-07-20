Image caption Police recovered a suspected stolen van from the river on Monday

Police who found a boy's body in a van dragged from the River Derwent have charged a 19-year-old man with vehicle theft.

A blue Ford Escort van was stolen in Alvaston, Derbyshire early on Sunday morning and found in the river near Raynesway on Monday afternoon.

The body of Patrick Piggott, 14, of Alvaston, was found in the van.

An inquest into his death has been opened and adjourned at Derby Coroner's Court.

The 19-year-old will appear at Derby Magistrates' Court "in due course", Derbyshire police said.

Patrick was reported missing on Sunday.

Det Ch Insp Sam Slack, who is leading the investigation, said: "We are still seeking the help of the public in connection with this inquiry and firmly believe there was a third person who was in the vehicle.

"We want to trace that person and speak to him as a matter of urgency."