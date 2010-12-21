Two police officers and a lorry driver have been taken to hospital following a collision on the ring road in Derby.

A Derbyshire Police spokeswoman said the police patrol car was responding to an incident when it collided with a lorry just before 0200 GMT.

The crash happened at the junction of Burton Road and Warwick Avenue.

The police officers and lorry driver were taken to Royal Derby Hospital. Derbyshire Police has appealed for any witnesses to get in touch.