Image caption The attack happened shortly after 15:00 BST

A 40-year-old man who died after being attacked in a Derby suburb has been named.

Richard Kosa, from Sinfin, was assaulted outside the town's library, near Grampian Way, on Saturday and died two days later in hospital.

An inquest at Derby Coroner's Court heard the Slovakian man had suffered a serious head injury.

Fellow Slovakian Pavol Jurik, 40, has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent to endanger life.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on 3 September.

Police have appealed for witnesses to the attack, which happened shortly after 15:00 BST.