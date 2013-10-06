Five arrested over murder of man

Image caption Detectives investigating the death have set up an incident room at Alfreton Police Station

Five people have been arrested in connection with the murder of man found dead in the grounds of a miners' club near Derby.

Barry Smith, 48, was found at about 08:30 BST in the grounds of the Kilburn Miners' Club in Chapel Street, Kilburn.

A post-mortem examination has not yet been carried out.

Derbyshire Police said two men and two women have been arrested on suspicion of murder. A third man is being held on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Detectives, who have appealed for anyone with information to come forward, said an incident room had been set up at Alfreton Police Station.