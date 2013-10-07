Trevor Middleton murder: Police release picture

Image caption Mr Middleton was last seen at a pharmacist in the Normanton area of Derby

Police have released a picture of a man found murdered at a flat in Derby in an effort to trace his last movements.

Trevor Middleton, 36, was discovered at a house in Northumberland Street on Wednesday. It is believed he was killed a week beforehand.

A post-mortem examination revealed Mr Middleton died as a result of head injuries suffered during an assault.

The victim was last seen at the Medina Chemist in Lower Dale Road, Normanton, on 20 September.

Det Ch Insp Phil Cox, of the East Midlands Major Crime Unit, said: "We are following a number of lines of inquiry into Mr Middleton's death.

"We are keen to speak to anyone who can help us piece together Mr Middleton's movements in the days before he died."