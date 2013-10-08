Two charged over Kilburn Miners' Club murder

Image caption The body of 48-year-old Barry Smith was found in the grounds of a miners' club

Two people have been charged over the murder of man found dead in the grounds of a miners' club near Derby.

Barry Smith, 48, was found by the Kilburn Miners' Club in Chapel Street, Kilburn, on Sunday morning.

Vincent Aitken, 43, has been charged with murder and Pamela Aitken, 40, has been charged with assisting an offender.

Both are due to appear at Chesterfield Magistrates' Court.

A post-mortem examination has not yet been carried out.

Derbyshire Police said another man and woman remained in custody and were being questioned on suspicion of murder.

A 28-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on bail pending further inquiries.