Michael Moss killing: Ex-partner Collette Booth arranged attack

Image caption Collette Booth arranged for Nathan Hall and Jamie Elliott to carry out the attack

A woman who arranged for two men to attack her former partner has been jailed for manslaughter.

Collette Booth, 47, of Cotmanhay, Derbyshire, was jailed for seven years while Jamie Elliott, 27, of Alfreton, and Nathan Hall 24, of Somercotes, were both jailed for 12 years.

The killing of Michael Moss, 48, of Ilkeston, was described as a "mindless and violent attack".

Mr Moss died after being assaulted at his home on 31 January.

Phone records

The court heard that a relationship between Booth and Mr Moss had "grown sour".

A spokesman for the Crown Prosecution Service said Booth had arranged for two friends of her son to attack father-of-six Michael Moss.

Image caption Mr Moss was attacked at his home and died later in hospital

Charges against her son, Alan Chapman, 27, were dropped during the trial.

Steve Chappell, chief crown prosecutor for the East Midlands, said: "Mr Moss's tragic death is the result of these defendants taking the law into their own hands.

"Elliott and Hall carried out the beating and did so at Booth's request, so they are all guilty of manslaughter.

"Whatever they thought of Mr Moss's behaviour, there is no justification for this mindless, violent attack.

"They may have thought they were above the law, but today they have faced justice for their actions."

The prosecution argued that mobile phone records and CCTV proved the two men had travelled to Mr Moss's home on the night.

Each of the three defendants faced murder charges but the jury found them guilty of manslaughter.

Mr Moss was described by his family as "a loving father and son, who loved all his children and grandchildren".