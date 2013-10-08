Barry Smith Kilburn Miners' Club murder: Two more charged

From the section

Image caption The body of 48-year-old Barry Smith was found in the grounds of a miners' club

Two more people have been charged with murdering a man found dead in the grounds of a miners' club near Derby.

Barry Smith, 48, was found outside the Kilburn Welfare Social Club in Chapel Street, Kilburn, on Sunday morning.

Nathan Doherty, 27, and Emma Aitken, 18, of Portland Street, Derby, are due to appear before magistrates in Derby, on Wednesday.

Vincent Aitken, 43, appeared at North East Derbyshire and Dales Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, charged with murder.

Pamela Aitken, 40, appeared at the same court charged with assisting an offender.

The pair from Chapel Street, Kilburn, were remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday.

A 28-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender had earlier been released on bail pending further inquiries.