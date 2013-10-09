Man's body found after fire in former Derby warehouse

Image caption The disused warehouse was extensively damaged in the blaze Image caption The body was not discovered until after the fire was extinguished Image caption Crews from Derby and the surrounding area were called to fight the fire previous slide next slide

The body of a man has been found inside a former warehouse in Derby after a fire.

It was initially believed that no-one was in the warehouse on Great Northern Road, but police have confirmed a body was discovered after a search.

Derbyshire Police said a 39-year-old man arrested on suspicion of arson is being questioned about the fire.

The warehouse was extensively damaged in the blaze on Tuesday afternoon, a fire service spokesman said.

The cause of the fire and the cause of the man's death are both unknown, a police spokesman said.

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said: "During the search of the building the body of a white man aged approximately 30 years old was discovered.

"Police believe they know the identity of the man but his name cannot be released at this stage."