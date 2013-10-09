Man's body found after fire in former Derby warehouse
The body of a man has been found inside a former warehouse in Derby after a fire.
It was initially believed that no-one was in the warehouse on Great Northern Road, but police have confirmed a body was discovered after a search.
Derbyshire Police said a 39-year-old man arrested on suspicion of arson is being questioned about the fire.
The warehouse was extensively damaged in the blaze on Tuesday afternoon, a fire service spokesman said.
The cause of the fire and the cause of the man's death are both unknown, a police spokesman said.
A Derbyshire Police spokesman said: "During the search of the building the body of a white man aged approximately 30 years old was discovered.
"Police believe they know the identity of the man but his name cannot be released at this stage."