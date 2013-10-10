Denyse Sweeney death: Family anger at 'useless' government

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Denyse Sweeney was volunteering in Goa when she collapsed and died

The sisters of a Derby woman who died in India have described the efforts of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) as "pretty useless".

Denyse Sweeney, 34, collapsed in Goa in 2010 in what Indian authorities said was drugs related but a UK pathologist concluded was a head injury.

Marion and Maureen Sweeney, who believe she was murdered, joined other families at a protest outside the FCO.

The FCO said it had raised the case "a number of times" with Indian ministers.

Denyse Sweeney was working as a volunteer at an animal shelter on Goa when she died after collapsing in a bar.

A post-mortem examination carried out in India said she had most likely died from a ketamine overdose.

However, a toxicology report presented to a 2012 inquest in Derby revealed there were no drugs in Ms Sweeney's system.

The Home Office post-mortem examination showed the cause of death was probably a head wound.

Image caption Marion and Maureen Sweeney (pictured left) feel let down by the FCO

Maureen Sweeney said: "We've been fobbed off left, right and centre [by the FCO].

"We have had a top Home Office pathologist who has agreed that she died of a head wound based on the evidence they've got.

"However the Goan police are still insisting she died of a drug overdose."

Marion Sweeney added: "They [the FCO] haven't done anything. We have had to hound them to get any information."

In a statement, the FCO said: "We have raised this case a number of times with the Indian government at a ministerial level, but ultimately it is only the Indian authorities who can investigate crimes committed in their country and bring perpetrators to justice.

"We continue to assist the family in any way we can."

The Sweeneys were among about 40 people from around the country who attended Wednesday's demonstration on King Charles Street to raise concerns about the FCO's support for families.