Barry Smith Kilburn Miners' Club death: Family's tribute

Image caption Barry Smith's family said he was a "well-loved gypsy man"

The family of a father-of-four who was killed in the grounds of a Derby miners' club has paid tribute to the "well-liked gypsy man".

Originally from Armthorpe in Doncaster, Barry Smith, 48, was attacked over the weekend in Kilburn.

Mr Smith leaves a brother, sister, four children and three grandchildren. His family said he was "well loved and respected in all communities".

Four people have been charged in connection with the killing.

In a statement issued through Derbyshire Police, the Smith family said they wanted to thank everyone for "their kind words of condolence" but now wished to be left in peace to grieve.

Murder charges

Nathan Doherty, 27, and Emma Aitken, 18, of Portland Street, Derby, are due to appear before magistrates in Derby on Wednesday charged with murder.

Vincent Aitken, 43, appeared at North East Derbyshire and Dales Magistrates' Court on Tuesday charged with murder.

Pamela Aitken, 40, appeared at the same court charged with assisting an offender.

The pair from Chapel Street, Kilburn, were remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday.

A 28-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender had earlier been released on bail pending further inquiries.