Body found in Derby warehouse fire: Man, 39, released
Police investigating the death of a man whose body was found after a fire in a derelict building in Derby have released one of the men arrested.
The body of a 30-year-old man was discovered in the warehouse on Great Northern Road, by firefighters, on Tuesday.
A 39-year-old man arrested in connection with the fire has been released on bail.
A 53-year-old man arrested on Thursday remains in police custody.
Police have not yet released the identity of the dead man.
Initially it was believed that no-one was in the warehouse but the body was discovered after a search.