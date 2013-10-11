Body found in Derby warehouse fire: Man, 39, released

Image caption It was initially thought the derelict warehouse was empty at the time of the fire

Police investigating the death of a man whose body was found after a fire in a derelict building in Derby have released one of the men arrested.

The body of a 30-year-old man was discovered in the warehouse on Great Northern Road, by firefighters, on Tuesday.

A 39-year-old man arrested in connection with the fire has been released on bail.

A 53-year-old man arrested on Thursday remains in police custody.

Police have not yet released the identity of the dead man.

Initially it was believed that no-one was in the warehouse but the body was discovered after a search.