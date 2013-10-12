Body found in Derby warehouse fire: Two men released

Image caption It was initially thought the derelict warehouse was empty at the time of the fire

Police investigating the death of a man whose body was found after a fire in a derelict building in Derby have released the second man arrested.

The body of the 30-year-old man was discovered in the warehouse in Great Northern Road by firefighters on Tuesday.

A 53-year-old man arrested on Thursday in connection with the fire has now been released by police without charge.

Another man, aged 39, was released on bail on Friday.

Police said they were still unable to release the identity of the dead man.

Initially it was believed that no-one was in the warehouse but the body was discovered after a search.