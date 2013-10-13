Derby warehouse fire: Jaroslaw Wieczorek named as man found inside

Image caption The warehouse was used for shelter by homeless people

A man who was found dead in a derelict warehouse after a fire has been identified by police.

The body of Polish national Jaroslaw Wieczorek, 26, was discovered inside the building on Great Northern Road in Derby following Tuesday's blaze.

A 39-year-old man was arrested soon after the fire on suspicion of arson and later bailed.

People living near the warehouse said it had been empty for several years and was often used by the homeless.

The building was extensively damaged in the blaze.