Second appeal after Jaroslaw Wieczorek fire death in Derby

Image caption Jaroslaw Wieczorek's body was found at the disused warehouse after a fire

Detectives investigating the death of a man in a fire at a disused building in Derby have released a photograph of the victim.

Polish national Jaroslaw Wieczorek, 26, was found dead inside the building on Great Northern Road following a fire on 8 October.

Police have returned to the scene to speak to people in the area.

A 39-year-old man arrested after the fire on suspicion of arson has been bailed.

Det Ch Insp Matt Healey said: "We have officers back at the scene speaking to people who may have used the site or been in the area around the same time last week.

"We believe the answers may come from people who use the site and we are keen to speak to anyone who has any information about the fire."

The building was extensively damaged in the blaze.