Man charged over Derby flat death of Trevor Middleton, 36
A 30-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a man found dead at a flat in Derby.
Trevor Middleton, 36, was discovered at a property on Northumberland Street on 2 October, but police believe his body may have been there for a week.
Andrejs Pozdnakovs, of no fixed abode, was charged on Friday and will appear in court later.
A post-mortem examination revealed Mr Middleton died as a result of head injuries.
He was last seen at the Medina Chemist in Lower Dale Road, Normanton, on 20 September.