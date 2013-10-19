Man charged over Derby flat death of Trevor Middleton, 36

Image caption Trevor Middleton was last seen at a pharmacy in the Normanton area of Derby

A 30-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a man found dead at a flat in Derby.

Trevor Middleton, 36, was discovered at a property on Northumberland Street on 2 October, but police believe his body may have been there for a week.

Andrejs Pozdnakovs, of no fixed abode, was charged on Friday and will appear in court later.

A post-mortem examination revealed Mr Middleton died as a result of head injuries.

He was last seen at the Medina Chemist in Lower Dale Road, Normanton, on 20 September.