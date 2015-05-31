Derby Cathedral bells tribute to Colin Bloomfield

Image caption Colin Bloomfield's openness and honest about his disease touched thousands of people

An hour-long peal of bells has been sounded in memory of BBC Radio Derby presenter Colin Bloomfield.

The former Derby County commentator, who also worked as a reporter during his 10-year BBC career, died in April from skin cancer.

Derby Cathedral began sounding its bells from 15:30 BST, to reflect the fact Bloomfield was 33 years old when he died.

The church has the oldest ring, or set, of 10 bells in the world.

Bloomfield was diagnosed with stage four melanoma, a type of skin cancer, in 2013 and died at a hospice in April.

Image copyright Derby Telegraph Image caption At his funeral, Mr Bloomfield's coffin was covered in a Shrewsbury Town FC flag and a Derby County FC scarf.

His funeral was held in his home town of Shrewsbury.

Bell ringer Janet Foulds, who came up with the idea for the tribute, said: "Colin interviewed me at Radio Derby about some pretty difficult topics and I was impressed at how easy he made that. He was thoughtful, sensitive and very supportive.

"We were very aware how popular and well-loved Colin was - and still is. The bell ringers thought it would be a fitting tribute to somebody who has been such an inspiration to do some special ringing."

Bell ringers normally ring for seven or eight minutes before resting or swapping over.

But for the memorial, a team of 10 people rang continuously for an hour with no breaks.

Before he died, the Colin Bloomfield Melanoma Appeal was launched to raise £45,000 to educate children in Derbyshire and East Staffordshire about the dangers of the sun.

It hit its original target within six weeks and has since topped £100,000.