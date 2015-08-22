Fundraising appeal to save rot-hit Heage Windmill

Image caption Heage Windmill dates back to the 18th Century

Campaigners are trying to raise thousands of pounds for repairs to a decaying listed windmill in Derbyshire.

An inspection of Heage Windmill, near Belper, identified widespread rot in parts of the structure.

Heage Windmill Society (HWS) said the repair bill was in the region of £90,000 and has launched its Trouble at Mill appeal.

Piers Bostock, tour guide and chairman of the society, said it was a serious setback for the attraction.

Image copyright HWS Image caption Beams on the structure are affected by wet rot, officials said

The grade II listed building, which dates back to the reign of George III, was restored to working order in 2002.

However, Mr Bostock said the affected parts were not included in the earlier work, and are now showing signs of rot.

"The tail fan, which is used to keep the mill facing into the wind, will need taking down, with most of it needing to be replaced," he said.

The beams at the front, which support the sail bearings, will also need attention, he added.

A number of fundraising events are planned to raise money for the work to be carried out, and the HWS is appealing for support from visitors and the local community.