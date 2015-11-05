Secret Millionaire Kavita Oberoi warns of exploding pressure cookers

Image caption Kavita Oberoi said there was a "horrific bang" and her face was "burning red hot" as she opened her pressure cooker

A businesswoman who suffered first-degree burns to her face when a pressure cooker exploded has started a campaign to warn others of the danger.

Secret Millionaire Kavita Oberoi, from Derbyshire, said the kitchen appliance is commonly used in Asian homes and accidents are rarely reported.

Ms Oberoi is handing out 1,000 packs of burns gel at a Hindu temple and urging people to use slow cookers instead.

She is backed by MP Pauline Latham who wants a parliamentary debate.

Ms Oberoi, 45, was using a pressure cooker her mother had brought from India.

"I had assumed that all the pressure was out and as I opened it, then the next thing I knew was this horrific bang," she said.

"The food just splattered everywhere.

Image caption Kavita Oberoi handed out 1,000 packets of burn gel at Geeta Bhawan temple in Derby

"I must have shut my eyes automatically, because when I opened them my face was absolutely burning red hot."

She was taken to hospital in Derby and then on to a specialist burns unit and has since made a recovery at home in Hazlewood, near Belper.

She is now urging people to "throw out your pressure cooker", handing out leaflets and burn gel at temples.

Mid Derbyshire MP Ms Latham hopes the issue can be raised with the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he visits the UK next week.

She said: "I'm planning to have a debate in Parliament in Westminster Hall to try and raise awareness of the horrific problems some people have with pressure cookers.

"Kavita is a good example - she hasn't been permanently maimed but she could have lost an eye."

The businesswoman appeared in Channel 4 show The Secret Millionaire in 2008. The programme features benevolent millionaires who go incognito into poor communities before going on to hand out thousands of pounds. She has also appeared on The Apprentice: You're Fired.