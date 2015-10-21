S&A Foods in Derby lays off 196 staff and halts production

Image caption The 196 workers were laid off on Monday

A food company specialising in Asian ready meals has laid off almost 200 staff at its factory in Derby.

S&A Foods said it was not in a position to pay a number of suppliers and had halted production because of a shortage of certain ingredients.

Management from the firm, which is based in the suburb of Pear Tree and run by businesswoman Perween Warsi, met with the Unite union earlier.

The union said it was expecting an announcement on jobs on Thursday.

Image caption The firm's founder and chief executive, Perween Warsi, has previously appeared as a panellist on the BBC show The Apprentice

A spokesperson for S&A Foods said: "The company is hoping to resolve the situation quickly, after which it hopes to be in a position to pay suppliers and resume ready meal production.

"The supply of ready meals to Asda is affected by this situation and discussions are taking place with Asda to try and resolve the matter as quickly as possible."

Unite described the situation as "dire" and has called for "quick and clear communication" with its members.

Ms Warsi, the firm's founder and chief executive, has appeared as an expert on the BBC show The Apprentice.

The millionaire food entrepreneur has also won numerous business awards.