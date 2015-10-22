'Terrible' St Peters Quarter Hotel in Derby forced to close

Image caption An interview review of the hotel described the towels there as smelling "rather odd"

A hotel branded "utterly terrible" by reviewers on a travel website has been forced to close.

High Court enforcement officers "took possession" of the St Peters Quarter Hotel in Derby, a statement from the Spirit Pub Company said.

The group, which sublets the building, said the proprietors "had no legal right to open or operate the venue".

The hotel, formerly known as the Metro Inn, was used by Derby County Football Club, hosting shareholder meetings.

'Rather odd'

Security arrived at the venue on Tuesday and asked about 30 guests and staff to leave, The Derby Telegraph reported.

The majority of reviews on Trip Advisor about the hotel had been negative.

One visitor advised travellers to "run away from this hotel as far as possible" and others said they were "filled with dread" while staying there and spoke of towels smelling "rather odd".

However, one positive review from last month read: "Young girl on check in was lovely, really good customer service. Room was clean & tidy."

The BBC contacted the hotel directly for a comment but there was no response.