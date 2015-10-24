Slapped child taken away from mother

Image caption The mother was seen slapping her child across the face at Derby Bus Station

A child has been taken away from a mother who slapped the four-year-old across the face, then swore at and pushed a woman who intervened.

The mother was at Derby Bus Station on Wednesday evening when she was seen slapping the child.

Police arrested the 35-year-old mother on suspicion of common assault, interviewed her and gave her two cautions.

Derbyshire Police said the child was now being looked after by social care.

It is legal for a parent to physically punish a child in the UK if the punishment is "reasonable".

However, the Children Act 2004 removed the defence of "reasonable chastisement" in England and Wales for any punishment towards a child that leads to bruising, swelling, cuts, grazes or scratches.

Scotland and Northern Ireland have similar laws.

A United Nations report suggested the UK should pass laws to ban parents from smacking their children.