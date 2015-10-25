John Tams supports appeal to save Heage Windmill

Image caption John Tams appeared in television series Sharpe alongside Sean Bean

Actor and folk musician John Tams is lending his support to an appeal to save England's only six-sailed stone tower windmill.

Severe rot has been identified in timbers of the Grade II*-listed Heage Windmill in Derbyshire.

The musician, who played Rifleman Daniel Hagman in drama series Sharpe, lives in Heage and has made a video supporting a fundraising campaign.

About £17,000 of the £100,000 needed has already been raised.

Image caption Heage Windmill dates back to the 18th Century

"Heage Windmill may not be a stately home but it is a vital wonder of Derbyshire, the UK and the world," says Tams in the video.

The windmill was first built in 1797 and was restored to working order in 2002.

Since then, it has become a popular tourist attraction.

"It is not an ancient, static relic, a museum piece to look at and admire, but a fully working windmill, still doing what it does best, producing the finest of flour by the power of the wind," said Mr Tams.