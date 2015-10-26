Stop taking selfies on railway tracks, Network Rail warns

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption One group of people spent over eight minutes on the railway taking photographs and chatting

People have been warned to stop taking photos while standing on railway tracks - after CCTV captured eight dangerous incidents in a day at one level crossing.

One group of people spent more than eight minutes on the railway taking photographs and chatting.

Two children even sat down on the tracks while they posed for a photo.

The incidents all happened on a level crossing at Matlock Bath station in Derbyshire on 30 August.

It is not the first time there have been dangerous incidents at the crossing, but Network Rail has released the CCTV footage as an example of what not to do.

Martin Brown, operations risk adviser at Network Rail, said: "Trains can come from either direction at any time and being distracted by chatting, texting or taking photographs while using the crossing significantly increases the risk of an incident."

The station is in a picturesque location and was built in the style of a Swiss chalet, which could explain why people are so keen to have their photo taken there.

"Level crossings in rural, picturesque settings such as Matlock may look like good opportunities for a photo but the railway is not a playground," said Mr Brown.

British Transport Police has increased patrols in the area and wants to speak to the people pictured to reinforce concerns about their "reckless and dangerous behaviour".

Image copyright Network Rail Image caption Two children sat on the rails and posed for a photo on the level crossing, where more than 30 trains pass every day

Insp Eddie Carlin said: "I have had to tell devastated families that their loved ones are not coming home due to incidents such as this and it's heartbreaking."

Level crossings were built with the Victorian railway more than 100 years ago when there were fewer and slower trains.

There are approximately 6,100 level crossings in Britain, but more than 900 have been closed over the past five years.