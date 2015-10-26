Rachael Slack: Family call for public inquiry into domestic violence

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Rachael and Auden Slack were stabbed to death by her former partner Andrew Cairns at their home in Holbrook, Derbyshire

The family of a woman and her son murdered by an ex-partner have called for a public inquiry after a critical report by the police watchdog.

Andrew Cairns stabbed pregnant ex-partner Rachael Slack and their young son Auden at their Derbyshire home.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission criticised its own initial response in a newly published report.

Ms Slack's family said it had been a "painful" five-year wait for the report and called for a public inquiry.

An inquest found Derbyshire Police's actions "more than minimally" contributed to the killings of Ms Slack and 23-month-old Auden in 2010.

Its findings contradicted a serious case review which said nobody could have predicted Cairns' actions. An investigation by the IPCC found no failures by police.

Image copyright Julian Nieman/Refuge Image caption Melony and Hayden Slack have backed a call for a public inquiry into how agencies respond to domestic abuse

Following the inquest's conclusion, the IPCC reviewed its own investigation and criticised it for being under resourced, lacking accuracy, coming to a conclusion too quickly and relying too heavily on Derbyshire Police's own assessment.

In a statement, Hayden and Melony Slack, the brother and sister-in-law of Rachael, said: "Our family has had a challenging, frustrating and painful five-year wait for the publication of this IPCC review.

"We were offended both by the brevity of the original report and the speed at which it was produced."

They added it was "regrettable" the information available in the latest report was not available to the coroner or the serious case review.

The pair went on to back a call by charity Refuge for a public inquiry into how agencies respond to domestic abuse.

Sandra Horley, chief executive of the charity, said two women a week are murdered by a current or former partner.

"Refuge is calling on the government to open a public inquiry into the police and state response to domestic violence," she said.

An IPCC spokesman said: "This review was critical of some aspects of the investigation and raised a number of learning points for the IPCC which have bee­n fed in to improvements in our procedures for conducting independent investigations."

But it added there was no reason to overturn its original findings.