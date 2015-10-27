Derbyshire parents warned after child dies of meningitis

Image copyright Google Image caption Two children at Lenthall Infant and Nursery School fell ill with meningitis

Parents have been warned to keep a look out for signs of meningitis after a child died and another was taken ill.

The youngster, from Derbyshire, died after contracting meningococcal meningitis C. The second has recovered.

Public Health England said antibiotics had been offered to the families as well as staff and pupils at Lenthall Infant and Nursery School in Dronfield.

In 2014/15, there were 28 cases nationally of meningitis C which kills about 10% of victims.

Meningitis C is part of the NHS childhood vaccination programme and the disease has been "virtually eliminated" in the UK.

The Derbyshire child died overnight on 21 October but details have only just been released. Their age has not been reported.

Experts said it was rare for more than one case of the same strain of meningitis to be contracted in one nursery but added it was unlikely there would be any more cases in the Dronfield school.

Dr Sophia Makki, consultant in communicable disease control at Public Health England East Midlands, said: "The risk that the meningococcal germ has been passed on to others is low.

"About one person in 10 carries the germ in their nose and throat without coming to any harm from it. It is only spread from one person to another by very close contact."

Parents have been urged to be aware of the signs and symptoms of the meningococcal infection, which may not show at once, and be ready to take action if it is suspected.

PHE East Midlands added that its health protection team would "continue to work with NHS partners and Derbyshire County Council to ensure all necessary actions are taken".

Meningitis symptoms

A high temperature and/or vomiting

Severe headache

A stiff neck, aching limbs and joints

A dislike of bright lights

Drowsiness and/or purple rash, which does not fade when pressed

In small babies, a refusal to feed, a high pitched cry and swelling of the soft spot on top of the head

Source: Meningitis Now