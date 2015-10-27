S&A Foods in Derby goes into administration

Image caption About 300 workers at S&A Foods in Derby have been made redundant after the company goes into administration

A ready meal firm in Derby has gone into administration, with all 300 workers being made redundant.

S&A Foods, which specialises in Asian ready meals, laid off 200 staff last week and halted production because of a shortage of certain ingredients.

The union Unite said the job losses were "shattering" and branded the handling of the situation "an absolute disgrace".

The firm blamed the closure on the loss of a contract with Asda.

'Disgusting'

Larry Kennedy, of Unite, said: "There is no future... It's heartbreaking.

"Some of the young people here have mortgages and young children, there's nothing for them now.

"It's disgusting the way the whole thing has been handled. We've tried every day to get some information, but no. It's an absolute disgrace."

The company, which is based in the suburb of Pear Tree and run by Perween Warsi, had previously said it was not in a position to pay a number of suppliers.

In a statement, Ms Warsi said: "After 28 years, we deeply regret that Asda has decided to move the supply of chilled, ethnic ready meals to another business.

"We have worked desperately hard to try and save the business in a very short space of time, but, having explored many different options and rescue packages, we have no alternative but to appointment administrators."

Administrators Deloitte said a "very small number" of staff will be kept on to wind down operations.