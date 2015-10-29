Reward offered after woman attacked in Ashbourne home

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption June Shaw describes how she was dragged across the floor of her own home and threatened with a crowbar

A reward of up to £10,000 has been offered for information to catch three men who dragged a woman across the floor in her own home during a robbery.

June Shaw, 62, from Shirley Common, near Ashbourne, Derbyshire, was also tied to a chair and threatened with a crowbar during the "horrific" attack.

The men, all wearing balaclavas, stole jewellery and sentimental gifts in the raid at about 20:00 GMT on 17 October.

She was treated for injuries and has suffered flashbacks since the attack.

"I feel very wary now, especially of men and of anybody that might come to the door," Mrs Shaw said.

Image caption Mrs Shaw suffered injuries to her back after she was dragged across the floor

"I'm not sleeping and I've got swollen areas from where the tape was around me and a very sore back from friction burns.

"It just seems so awful to happen in your own home."

The widow said that the stolen belongings were "sentimental items that my husband bought me".

The charity Crimestoppers has now offered a reward for up to £10,000 for information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the men for the robbery.

Mrs Shaw added: "This very terrible thing happened to me and I wouldn't want it to happen to any other person.

"I feel very vulnerable being in my home."

Sue Witts, of the Derbyshire Crimestoppers branch, said: "This was a horrific and cowardly attack on a lone woman.

"She has not only had to endure the loss of incredibly precious belongings but she has also suffered injuries and has been left traumatised and afraid in her own home.

"The men responsible cannot be allowed to escape justice.

"Help us to take these thugs off the street and ensure that they cannot strike again."