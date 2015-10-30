Ashbourne 'horrific attack': Police tracing robbers' car journey

Image copyright Derbyshire police Image caption The gang used gaffer tape to strap Julie Shaw to a chair in her home after demanding she tell them where her valuables were

Detectives investigating a "horrific attack" on a woman who was tied up in her home are trying to trace the movements of a car used by the robbers.

Derbyshire Police believe the men drove a red Fiat Multipla from South Yorkshire to Ashbourne on the day of the attack.

The vehicle was found burnt out two miles from June Shaw's home in the town after the raid.

Mrs Shaw was dragged across the floor and bound to a chair in her home.

She was grabbed by the masked men when she went outside to investigate a noise.

The gang demanded to know where she kept her valuables. The man who spoke appeared to have a West Midlands accent.

They then made off with jewellery, leaving Mrs Shaw strapped to the chair.

The Fiat was found destroyed in a field off Yeldersley Lane.

Image copyright Derbyshire police Image caption The robbers travelled to Derbyshire from South Yorkshire in a Fiat Multipla which was later destroyed

Det Insp Shaun McElheron said: "Mrs Shaw was bound very tightly to the chair and simply left there by the cowardly men who robbed her.

"She told them she lived alone and no one would discover her.

"They said they would ring for help once they had left the house but they never made that call."

The charity Crimestoppers has offered a reward for up to £10,000 for information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the men.