Double lung transplant man is 'proper dad' again

Image caption James Eyre had to wear an oxygen tank on his back before his transplant

A man with cystic fibrosis has said he can be a "proper dad" again following a successful double lung transplant.

James Eyre, 41, from Derbyshire, was on the waiting list for more than four years before his operation in October.

Mr Eyre, a dry stone waller, has since returned home from the Freeman Hospital, Newcastle, where he had been for three weeks.

The Cystic Fibrosis Trust said he had been "very lucky" as one in three with the condition die waiting for a donor.

It said the UK had one of the "highest rates of family refusal to organ donation in the Western world" and has urged people to join the donor register to help people like Mr Eyre.

Image caption James Eyre had been on the waiting list for more than four years before his operation

The 41-year-old, who lives in Milltown, near Ashover, said he had always been physically fit, despite his genetic condition, describing his own muscle power as "phenomenal".

However, his lungs were slowly failing and he needed an oxygen tank to breathe when their function fell to a dangerous 30%.

He kept working and pushing himself physically despite concerns over whether he would survive the wait for a transplant.

"The harder you push the better your body is, it stands you in better stead," he said.

After returning home following the transplant, Mr Eyre described his eldest son not being able to keep up with him and another one of his children "squealing with delight" as he ran ahead.

He said: "The little things mean so much to the children, being able to walk with them in a field, I feel like a proper dad again."

Mr Eyre said he would be forever grateful to medical staff and the family of the donor.

Image caption James Eyre said he again feels like a proper dad to his children

He is planning to return to work in March, as well as go mountain biking, following further recovery.

What is cystic fibrosis?

Cystic fibrosis is an inherited disease caused by a faulty gene which more than 2.5m people in the UK carry

The gene causes the lungs and digestive system to become clogged with mucus, making it hard to breathe and digest food

There is currently no cure for cystic fibrosis, but treatments include physiotherapy, exercise, medication and nutrition

More than half of the cystic fibrosis population in the UK will live past 41 years

Source: Cystic Fibrosis Trust