Derby family 'lost everything' in house lorry crash

Image caption Ms Fletcher's house was severely damaged in the crash

A mother in Derby says she needs somewhere for her six children to call home after a lorry crashed into their house five weeks ago.

The lorry was travelling along Osmaston Road when it collided with Suzey Fletcher's car, pushing it into the front of her house.

The terrace property was severely damaged and Ms Fletcher said she has "lost everything".

Image caption The family has been living in temporary accommodation since the incident

The family has been living in temporary accommodation since the crash while the council tries to find a long term solution.

Ms Fletcher said after five weeks, she and her family were desperate to find somewhere to call home and to get some normality back into their lives.

She said their car, house and possessions had all been lost in the the crash.

Describing the crash, she said: "There was an absolutely horrendous bang, I went into the hallway to see what the noise was and there was just smoke, fuel and dust, it was horrendous."

She said she then got out the back of the property by climbing over the wall.

Luckily, her children were at school at the time, she added.