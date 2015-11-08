Tansley Community Hall sold to villagers for one pound
The ownership of a village hall in Derbyshire has been transferred to the local parish council for just £1.
Tansley Community Hall, in Church Street, Tansley, was owned by Derbyshire Dales District Council and a previous authority for about 90 years.
The 128-year-old building, valued at about £150,000, will now be given to Tansley Parish Council.
A group of villagers will operate the hall, which was a former Liberal Club, for community use.
The district council accepted a business plan - prepared with the help of Rural Action Derbyshire - for the group to run the building.
Down the years it has been used as a youth club and for recreational activities including billiards and snooker.
The hall is booked on a regular basis for the Brownies, a mother and toddler group, a sewing group, yoga classes and it is also used as a rehearsal space by two local theatre groups.