Tansley Community Hall sold to villagers for one pound

Image caption Tansley Community Hall was originally a Liberal Club

The ownership of a village hall in Derbyshire has been transferred to the local parish council for just £1.

Tansley Community Hall, in Church Street, Tansley, was owned by Derbyshire Dales District Council and a previous authority for about 90 years.

The 128-year-old building, valued at about £150,000, will now be given to Tansley Parish Council.

A group of villagers will operate the hall, which was a former Liberal Club, for community use.

The district council accepted a business plan - prepared with the help of Rural Action Derbyshire - for the group to run the building.

Down the years it has been used as a youth club and for recreational activities including billiards and snooker.

The hall is booked on a regular basis for the Brownies, a mother and toddler group, a sewing group, yoga classes and it is also used as a rehearsal space by two local theatre groups.