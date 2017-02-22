Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on Fordbridge Lane in South Normanton on Sunday evening

The head teacher of a boy who was hit by a car and killed while on his scooter, said his death was "shocking".

Connor Revill, 14, a pupil at Tibshelf Community School in Derbyshire, was described by his family as "loved by everyone".

He died on Sunday evening in a crash with a Ford Fusion while on his push scooter in Fordbridge Lane, South Normanton.

Head teacher, Mike Pollard, said everyone had been left "stunned".

"There was really a lot of shock and sadness when we learned of his death," added Mr Pollard.

"This is a very tight-knit community and we are really mourning the loss of one so young.

"He [had] a lot of potential for the future and we are planning to hold some fundraising events to pay a lasting memorial to him.

"All our thoughts are with the family and friends at this time."

Friends of Connor's family have started a fundraising campaign to pay for his funeral.

Organiser, Christy Burgess, said on the Just Giving website: "Tibshelf is a very tight-knit community and people have very kindly offered to help support Connor's family by offering to donate towards the cost of Connor's funeral."

A 27-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene and being unfit to drive through drink or drugs has been released on bail, Derbyshire police said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact police.