Ex-Tory councillor charged with wife's murder in France

Image copyright La Maison Cèdre Image caption Stephanie and David Turtle moved to France last year to set up a guest house

A former councillor has been charged with the murder of his wife in France, Derbyshire Police have said.

Stephanie Turtle, 50, who was born in Derby, moved to south west France last year to set up a guest house business with her husband David, 62.

Mrs Turtle's body was found beneath her husband's car at the couple's property in Prayssac, near Toulouse, on 30 March.

A post-mortem examination found she died from asphyxia after being crushed.

David Turtle, who was a Conservative councillor on Bournemouth Council between 2015-16, initially told investigators he had argued with his wife and her death was an accident.

French police have now charged him with murder and he remains in custody.

Image copyright Google Image caption Prayssac is in the Lot region of south west France

Speaking at the opening of the inquest in Derby, Det Con Wayne Neal, of Derbyshire Police, said: "The French police are treating the incident as suspicious.

"David Turtle has been arrested and charged in relation to Stephanie Turtle's death and he is remanded in custody.

"The French police are continuing their investigation."

Speaking after the inquest, Mrs Turtle's sister Catherine Seymour, said: "She was hard-working, clever, fun-loving, kind; a lovely person and all of her family and friends are heartbroken."

The inquest was adjourned until June, pending developments in the criminal case.