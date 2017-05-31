Geoff Seggie death: Son jailed for father's fatal stabbing
- 31 May 2017
- From the section Derby
A son who stabbed his father to death at their home has been jailed for a minimum of 20 years.
Daniel Seggie, 31, inflicted multiple knife wounds on Geoff, 59, at the house in Marylebone Crescent, Mackworth, Derby.
Geoff Seggie, described by his family as a "hero", was found dead at the house on 1 December.
His son, who admitted murder at a hearing on 18 May, was given a life sentence at Nottingham Crown Court.