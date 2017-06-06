RHS Chatsworth Flower Show: First look at 'inspiring' gardens
The first new Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) show in a decade is set to open to the public.
The show at Chatsworth, a Derbyshire stately home, features eight display gardens.
Organisers are expecting almost 90,000 people to visit the event, officially opened by Alan Titchmarsh and Mary Berry, over five days.
Anna Skibniewski-Ball, assistant manager, said she hoped it would be "truly wonderful and inspiring".
The show, which opens to the public on Wednesday, runs until Sunday at the Duke of Devonshire's Chatsworth estate.
Visitors are being warned to expect mixed weather conditions.
Some of the judging has been postponed until later in the week because of rain and high winds.
Alan Titchmarsh, a vice president of the RHS, said he was pleased Chatsworth had got its own show.
He said: "It's immensely exciting, we come to the county fair every year and love the Derbyshire Dales, the folk of Derbyshire are friendly, it's great for it to get its own RHS show."
The RHS, which famously runs the Chelsea Flower Show, said the theme for Chatsworth was "design revolutionaries."
The showground at Chatsworth, which covers 43 acres, will feature more than 350 exhibitors from across the UK.
Three temporary bridges, the longest of which is over 40m in length, have been installed to allow people to explore gardens on both sides of the River Derwent.
The show's largest garden, a modernist quarry plot, features more than 7,000 bedding plants, a 10-metre tall oak tree and more than 20 slate monoliths.