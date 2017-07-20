Man's body found in Derby house and another injured

Image caption The man's body was found in a house on Meynell Street in Derby on Wednesday morning

A murder investigation is under way after the body of a man was found in a house and another man was found injured in the street.

The injured man, who was found on Meynell Street in Derby on Wednesday morning, is in critical condition at Royal Derby Hospital.

A 52-year-old man who died was found in a house on the same street. The two men are thought to have known each other.

The injured man suffered an injury to his throat.

Det Chf Insp Gareth Meadows, of Derbyshire Police, said: "This is an ongoing investigation and I would appeal for witnesses, or anyone who has seen or heard anything suspicious, to come forward and speak to us."